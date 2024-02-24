The National Assembly has suspended the ban on spirits, alcoholic drinks in sachets and pet bottles recently imposed by the National Agency on Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to the National Assembly members, the loss of jobs and hardship being created by the ban outweigh the health concerns of NAFDAC.

To this end, the legislators, through the House of Representatives committee on NAFDAC, has lifted the ban and set up a committee to investigate the earlier ban with a view to prevent closure of more industries in the country.

The committee headed by Hon. Regina Akume ordered the suspension of the ban imposed pending the outcome of its investigation on the matter.

The House Committee made the decision known after the public hearing on the NAFDAC ban on February 22 at the National Assembly complex.