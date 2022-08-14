The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered 1,112,350 tablets of Tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg in Kaduna State.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the items are Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman, who were arrested in Zaria on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

In Kano State, a female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Wurno council area of the state was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

The agency also uncovered no fewer than 442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in heads of fishes packed in cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the 11.90kg consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the Airport on Friday, August 5 by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul, 32, from Yagba West LGA of Kogi State, who was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

The following day, Saturday, August 6, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai, UAE, was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives who arrested the freight agent, Ajisefini Lateef, that presented the cargo for export at the SAHCO shed.

The 39-year-old agent is from Abeokuta West LGA of Ogun State.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, have arrested a 50-year-old Mgbeobuna Victor Eberechukwu for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

He was arrested on Saturday, August 6, 2022 following his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia onboard an Ethiopian airline flight.

The suspect who hails from Idemili South LGA of Anambra State passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered a total of 1,773.25kg cannabis sativa at Ebutte-Meta and Akala in Mushin areas of the State in separate raid operations between August 9 and 10, 2022.