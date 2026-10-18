Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi scored twice against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer, lifting his career goal tally to 936.
The match, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, ended 3-1 in Inter Miami’s favor. Messi, 39, reached the latest milestone during the early hours of Sunday.
With the two goals, the Argentine forward is now 64 goals away from the 1,000-goal mark.
Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who recently retired from the Argentina national team, will look to add to his total when Inter Miami face the New York Red Bulls next weekend.
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