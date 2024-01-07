A 28-year-old female ammunition supplier, Bilkisu Suleman, has been apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State on her way to supply weapons to bandits.

She was arrested on January 3, 2024, during the anti-narcotics agency’s New Year interdiction operations across multiple states.

Bilkisu was found in possession of 249 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a black bag within her handbag.

According to NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Bilkisu was on her way to deliver the ammunition to an identified bandit in Kakumi village of Katsina State.

According to a press statement by Babafemi, he highlighted that Bilkisu’s arrest was part of a broader operation resulting in the apprehension of 12 other suspects in Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun States.

In a separate incident, the military authorities at Bonny Camp cantonment in Lagos have transferred Francis Suru, 37, and 63 jumbo bags of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 2,104.2 kilograms, along with a truck to the Lagos State command of NDLEA.

This followed an earlier interception by NDLEA officers on December 12, 2023, near the gate of the military cantonment in Bonny Camp, Victoria Island.

He said the operation faced resistance with armed escorts resorting to sporadic shooting, prompting military intervention.

Investigations were ongoing to ensure that all suspects face justice.