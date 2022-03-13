The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

When tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the clergyman confessed during preliminary interview that he packed the quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three-week crusade in Kenya.

The youthful and popular preacher, who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra State and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on Monday, March 7 during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

On the same day, another passenger, Nnakeanyi Chukwuka King, who arrived the airport on Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, was intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-Arrival Hall of the MMIA.

During a search of his luggage, 40 parcels of Cocaine concealed inside bottles of body cream with a gross weight of 9.70kg were recovered from the suspect.

Also, on March 9, another passenger on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Italy, Mr. Edo Blessing, was intercepted at the Departure Hall of the airport with 2,090 tablets of Tramadol 225mg and Flunitrazepam.

The suspect, who hails from Edo State but lives in Italy claimed ownership of the recovered psychotropic substances.

Also on the same day, operatives arrested a freight agent, Rafiu Abbas, at the NAHCO Export Shed of the airport when he presented a cargo containing 19.15kg cannabis going to London. The illicit substance was concealed inside plastic containers labelled as “African Dishes” and packed in a bag.

In a related development, a 63-year-old Vincent Obimma was on Friday, March 11 arrested with 350grams of cocaine and 150grams of heroin by NDLEA operatives at a park in the Apapa seaport corridor in Lagos.

The drugs were hidden in industrial torch packets heading to Kano, Kano State.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer in Kaduna State, James Okenwa, has been arrested in a follow-up operation at Central Market, Kaduna.

He admitted the ownership of 1,807 bottles of cough syrup with codeine that were earlier recovered from two suspects at tollgate.