National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State has arrested 25 suspected drug peddlers at Filin Idi area of Kano State.

The command added that items recovered from the suspects included over 10kg of assorted illicit substances such as cannabis sativa, diazepam, exol, suck and die, rubber solution, pregabaline and locally produced weapons.

Spokesman of the command, Sadiq Maigatari, in a statement quoted the state commander, Abubakar Ahmad, as describing the arrest as a bold move to combat drug trafficking and related crimes in the state.

He said the hot spot had long been associated with drug dealing and other social vices, including phone snatching and thuggery.

“The NDLEA’s efforts to dismantle this network have yielded significant results, ensuring a safer environment for Kano residents.

In a related development, the state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested a 24-year-old man, Amir Mohammed of Ja’en, Gwale local government of the state for inflicting injuries and robbing one Alhaji Mustafa Abubakar.

Spokesman of the command, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the suspect was arrested at the Federal Housing Estate, Sharada, Kano when he broke into a house at midnight, stabbed the victim and his family.