Police in Kaduna yesterday said the Operation Fushin Kada Tracking and Response Team arrested three members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate terrorising motorists on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and neighbouring states.

A statement issued by the police spokesman, Mansur Hassan, said the suspects identified as Muhammad Lawal Abubakar, Abubakar Isah and Samaila Saidu were arrested during a targeted intelligence-led operation and recovered an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine from the suspects.

He said, during interrogation, all the suspects confessed to being part of a kidnapping syndicate known for terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, adding that the syndicate had been linked to a string of violent incidents across the region, causing distress among residents and travelers.

The suspects, he said, are currently cooperating with the police and have provided information to assist in the possible arrest of other members to facilitate the recovery of additional firearms in the group’s possession.