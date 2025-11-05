The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted and warned Nigerians on the circulation of dangerous illicit substances being falsely packaged and marketed to the public as medicinal cannabis.

The alert comes on the heels of credible intelligence, which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old drug kingpin Afeez Salisu a.k.a. Malu on November 1, 2025, at his 2 Akala Street, off Umoru Street, Idi Oro, Mushin-Lagos where he was packaging and distributing the fake medicinal cannabis in designer pouches and cups.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said a total of 16.4 kilograms of dangerous and synthetic strains of cannabis including Colorado, Arizona, Canadian Loud and Ghana Loud packaged in designer pouches and cups labelled as medicinal cannabis were recovered from his store.

​The anti-graft agency warned Nigerians, especially the youth that “these so-called medicinal products are, in reality, adulterated and highly potent strains of dangerous psychoactive substances, and are not the regulated, safe pharmaceutical preparations they are purported to be.”



​Babafemi also said “investigations by the agency have confirmed that the seized and recovered products being peddled under the guise of therapeutic cannabis contain dangerously high concentrations of illicit and harmful strains of cannabis, including Loud, known for its extreme potency and severe psychological effects; Arizona, a highly concentrated and destructive variant of Cannabis; and Colorado, a potent, often synthetic, strain with devastating consequences on the user’s mental and physical health.

​”Rather than the purported medicinal cannabis in the designer pouches and cups, the strains are highly addictive and pose a significant, immediate threat to public health and safety because they are associated with severe mental health issues, including psychosis, acute anxiety, paranoia, and other long-term cognitive impairments, especially among young people.”

​While speaking on the development, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd) stated that “the criminal elements behind this deceit are only exploiting the global conversation around medicinal cannabis to push their illicit and life-destroying products into our communities.

“Cannabis remains a prohibited substance in Nigeria and as such any product being sold locally under the guise of ‘medicinal cannabis’ is not only fake, and dangerous but also illegal.”

He cautioned the public to be vigilant and not be deceived by misleading labels, fancy packaging, or false health claims.

“Please do not consume it, report any person or group involved in the illicit trade of these dangerous substances to the nearest NDLEA office”, Babafemi added.