NDPB Boss, Olatunji, Appointed Into Forbes Technology Council 

National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, has been appointed into Forbes Technology Council for 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Head of the Media Unit of the Bureau, Itunu Dosekun, stressing that Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

Scott Gerber, Forbes Councils’ founder said they are really excited to welcome Dr. Olatunji to the Council. He stressed that their mission with Forbes Councils is “to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

The NDPB boss in his remarks expressed delight to be counted worthy to join the Forbes Technology Council.

Dr. Olatunji said, “It is another confirmation of our modest effort to ensure that our country is recognized among the global leaders in Data Protection compliance.”

According to the statement, Dr. Olatunji holds a doctorate degree in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos. He is a Certified Public Private Partnership Specialist (IP3 Specialist) and a PECB Certified Data Protection Officer.