Lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume who was former Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, has called on the military authorities to deploy troops to safeguard Kirawa and other surrounding communities.

Advertisement

Ndume’s appeal followed Friday’s Boko Haram ambush along Kirawa-Pulka Road at around 3pm which claimed the life of a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (name withheld), while scores others, including motorists and passengers sustained injuries.

It was also gathered that some victims escaped into the bush, as six of the vehicles loaded with their luggage and food items were set ablaze by the terrorists.

Advertisement

Senator Ndume on Saturday, lamented that since the deadly attack on a Camerounian military base in Kirawa, which led to their dislodgement last month, there was no single military presence in the community, adding that the only few resilient hunters, vigilantes and men of the Civilian Joint Task Force were always overwhelmed in safeguarding the area.

Although, Ndume appreciated the unwavering commitment and sacrifices by Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, he however said, the people in Kirawa and other border communities in Gwoza among others risked attacks.

Ndume said the communities were living in perpetual fear without security operatives to safeguard them and their property.

“It is very disheartening that I received a distress call that some armed Boko Haram terrorists laid ambush on motorists and passengers along Kirawa-Pulka road yesterday.

“The victims were escorted by few members of Civilian Joint Task Force as there are no military escort due to dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month.

“Unfortunately, one of our Brave Civilian Joint Task Force was killed during exchange of gunfire in the ambush, many victims are no where to be found as I speak. At least six vehicles including two Golf Volkswagen Saloon, a bus, and three trucks were set ablaze during the attack,” the senator said.

He commiserates with the family of the deceased Civilian Joint Task Force, praying, “May his soul rest in peace as we pray for the injured ones quick recovery and safety of those still missing.”

Ndume added, “Let me also appeal to the military authorities to deploy troops, even if it is a platoon to safeguard Kirawa and its people, because, my people are now living in perpetual fear since dislodgement of Camerounian troops based in Kirawa last month.”