West Ham are set to appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo after sacking head coach Graham Potter.

Fifty-year-old Potter was dismissed Saturday morning after just eight months, with the club struggling in 19th place in the Premier League.

The Hammers, who face Everton on Monday, have picked up only three points from their opening five Premier League games under the Englishman.

The east London club said they “believe that a change was necessary to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible”.

They added, “Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations.”

Potter had been preparing for Monday night’s game at Everton and fulfilled his media duties on Friday.

But Portuguese Nuno is in advanced talks and was expected to be in place before Monday’s match.

Nuno, 51, was sacked after 21 months in charge at Forest – and just three games into this season.

Last term, he guided the club to seventh in the Premier League – their highest finish since 1994-95 – as they qualified for Europe for the first time in three decades.

Potter took charge of 25 matches since being appointed in January – winning just six times – while they finished last season in 14th place in the league.

“The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future,” the club added.

“The process of appointing a replacement is under way. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”