Lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has called on the federal government and security agencies to quickly bring back, dead or alive,.the Brigade Commander of 25 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Musa Uba.

Ndume also calledfor intensified efforts to safely rescue all the 25 students of the Government Girls Comprehensive School, Maga, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, who were abducted by terrorists in Kebbi State.

Ndume stated this in a statement he personally signed, a copy which was made available LEADERSHIP on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Our correspondent recalls that General Uba was captured following a fierce operational encounter with the terrorists around Wajiroko in Azir Multe, Damboa local government area of Borno state.

Ndume, who was the former Chairman Senate Committee on Army said the deteriorating security situation associated with banditry, kidnappings and terrorism in some parts of the country, especially North-West and the North-East sub-region calls for serious concern.

The lawmaker reiterated that bringing back the General dead or alive and safe rescue of the 25 abducted schoolgirls would minimise the rate of trauma faced by their families, friends and Nigerians.

“Let the government and oir security agencies act quickly to bring back the Brigade Commander of the 25 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Musa Uba dead or alive.

“I also called on the government and the security agencies to intensify efforts to safely rescue all the 25 females of the Government Girls Comprehensive School, Maga, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area that were abducted by terrorists in Kebbi State last Sunday,” he said.

While commending the sacrifices of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other criminal attacks, Ndume also prayed for divine intervention in the ongoing efforts by both federal and state governments to end terrorism, kidnappings, banditry and other forms of criminalities across the country.