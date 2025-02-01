The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned the statements made by a former governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, against President Bola Tinubu.

The group stated that his call for Nigerians to employ “brutal force” in a bid to seize power from President Tinubu in 2027 was not only a brazen attack on democracy but a direct incitement to violence that will not be tolerated.

The group, in statement signed by its National Coordinator, Israel Uwejeyan, noted that it will resist any attempt by Amaechi or any other politician to drag Nigeria into chaos through reckless utterances designed to incite anarchy.

“His statement that politicians must be willing to ‘steal, maim, and kill’ to remain in power is the height of irresponsibility and exposes the kind of dangerous mindset he harbours.

“It is evident that Amaechi, having been sidelined and rendered politically irrelevant, is now resorting to desperate and treasonous rhetoric in an attempt to stoke violence. We will not stand by and watch him or anyone else set our country ablaze for their selfish political ambitions.

“We challenge him to tell Nigerians what he did for Rivers State in his eight years as Governor beyond empty propaganda and political turmoil. His tenure was riddled with mismanagement, abandoned projects, and political instability, leaving Rivers people worse off. The infamous Port Harcourt Monorail project, which he squandered billions of naira on, remains a monument to his failure and wasteful leadership.

“Amaechi’s legacy is one of betrayal, political opportunism, and selfish ambition. His history of jumping from one political camp to another, his role in fueling crises in Rivers State, and his desperation for power all point to a man who will stop at nothing to remain relevant, even if it means inciting bloodshed.

“The NDYC categorically states that we will not allow Rivers State or the Niger Delta to be used as a battleground for Amaechi’s reckless ambitions,” the group stated.

The group urged the security agencies to immediately investigate and, if necessary, prosecute Rotimi Amaechi for his dangerous and inciting statements.

It noted that no individual, regardless of their past or present status, is above the law, adding that the peace and stability of Nigeria must not be sacrificed on the altar of political desperation.

“Furthermore, we warn Amaechi and his ilk that any attempt to destabilize our democracy will be met with stiff resistance. The Niger Delta people will not be used as pawns in his dangerous game. We remain committed to peace, democracy, and national unity, and we will not allow any failed politician to jeopardize the progress of our great nation.

“Nigeria has moved forward, and we will not be dragged backward by those who thrive on chaos and disorder. The Niger Delta Youth Congress stands ready to defend our democracy against any threat, no matter where it comes from,” it added.