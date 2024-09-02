The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has thrown its weight behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, commending him for what it called his commitment to democracy and condemning the “tyrannical actions” of former governor Nyesom Wike.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the NDYC praised Governor Fubara’s leadership, saying it has been a “testament to the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability”.

The group also berated Wike for his “vitriolic and demeaning statements” threatening political turmoil in PDP-governed states, describing them as “reckless, irresponsible, and unbecoming” of a federal minister.

The NDYC accused Wike of attempting to “subjugate the people of Rivers State and treat our state as his personal fiefdom”, and commended Governor Fubara for standing up against his “despotic tendencies”.

The group also commended the PDP Governors Forum for supporting Governor Fubara against Wike’s intimidation tactics and urged President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike against making statements capable of escalating tensions and inciting violence.

The NDYC called on stakeholders, political leaders, and the public to rally behind Governor Fubara and resist attempts to subvert the will of the people, reiterating its commitment to advocating for good governance, the rule of law, and the protection of democratic institutions.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action by cautioning his Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, against making statements and engaging in actions capable of escalating tensions and inciting violence across the nation.

“It is imperative that the President, who has sworn to protect the unity and stability of our country, does not allow members of his cabinet to act in ways that threaten the peace and stability of our democracy. Such behavior is not only a poor reflection on Wike but also on the administration that he represents. It is crucial that all public officials conduct themselves with decorum and respect for democratic principles to maintain the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people.

“We urge Governor Fubara to continue standing firm in his mission to uphold democracy and protect the sovereignty of the people’s mandate.

“We assure him of our unwavering support and solidarity in this struggle against tyranny and oppression,” NDYC stated.