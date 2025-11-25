The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has expressed concerns over what it described as emerging threats to Nigeria’s democratic institutions, calling for renewed vigilance and accountability from public officeholders and electoral authorities.

Speaking at a press conference, NDYC National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, alleged that recent political developments involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may undermine public confidence in the nation’s democratic processes.

According to the group, the conduct of the FCT Minister—particularly in relation to internal party affairs—has raised “national concern.” The NDYC accused Wike of engaging in actions it believed could inflame political tension, urging President Bola Tinubu to “caution the minister” and reinforce expectations of responsible public leadership.

The organisation stressed that its remarks were not driven by personal or regional grievances, but by what it saw as a responsibility to uphold democratic norms. It further emphasised that the minister’s political activities should not be interpreted as reflective of the broader Niger Delta region.

The NDYC also questioned INEC’s handling of the outcomes of the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State. The group claimed that the Commission’s posture toward recognising the newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, has created uncertainty within the party. It warned that any perceived inconsistency in decision-making could erode trust in the electoral system.

INEC, the NDYC insisted, must demonstrate neutrality, transparency, and adherence to due process, urging its leadership to resist external influence and protect institutional credibility.

“The stability of Nigeria’s democracy requires fairness from public officials and institutions alike,” Uwejeyan said, adding that internal party democracy remains essential to the nation’s political health.

As of press time, the FCT Minister and INEC had not publicly responded to the concerns raised at the briefing.

The NDYC reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance and national unity, calling on citizens, institutions, and leaders to prioritise constitutional order over political rivalry.