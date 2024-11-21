The National Economic Council (NEC) has issued a one-week deadline to Adamawa, Kebbi and Kwara states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to submit their positions on the proposed creation of state police.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri disclosed this during a briefing at the State House in Abuja.

Governor Diri, accompanied by the governors of Imo, Hope Uzodinma; Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, revealed that 33 states have already complied with the directive.

“Council was updated with the submission of the establishment of state police, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so, and these three states are Adamawa, Kebbi, and, incidentally, Kwara, which is the chairman of our forum, and the FCT, are yet to submit their positions,” Diri said.

He added that, “The council mandated these remaining states and FCT to make their submissions within the next one week, and resolved to present a consolidated states’ position on the state police to the National Economic Council at our next meeting.”

The move followed NEC’s earlier threat on September 4, 2024, to impose its decision on states that fail to comply.

President Bola Tinubu had on February 15, 2024 expressed support for the establishment of state police as recommended by state governors as part of the measures to address rising insecurity across the country.

States were subsequently directed to submit their reports for further deliberation by the economic council.