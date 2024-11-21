Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday presented a budget estimate of N3.005 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

A breakdown of the budget tagged, “Budget of Sustainability” showed that N1 trillion was proposed for Capital budget while N1.2 trillion was set aside in the budget before the lawmakers for recurrent spending in the coming year.

The budget proposal presented before the lawmakers on Thursday was about N800 billion higher than the approval granted for 2024.

Details later…