Determined to significantly improve the human development indices in West Africa, the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is hosting an international forum to launch the Integrated Regional Human Capital Development Strategy.

The conference scheduled for Abuja today, will have in attendance leaders in the public and private sectors across the ECOWAS sub-region, reviewing strategies on human capital development, while the launch of the integrated strategy document will be the highpoint of the event.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, other partners participating in the forum include the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; the World Bank; Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation, among others.

Nigeria’s HCD programme was launched in March 2018 by the National Economic Council (NEC). It conceptualized the HCD programme with the realization that human capital development plays a critical role in addressing poverty and ensures participatory and sustainable economic growth.

The goal of the National HCD Vision – which was launched at an extended meeting of NEC focused on the Human Capital Development in December 2018 – is for “Healthy, Educated and Productive Nigerians by the Year 2030”, with targets across three thematic areas; namely Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation.

Ahead of the forum on Integrated Regional Human Capital Development Strategy, Prof. Osinbajo has urged improved cooperation among West African countries to address the issues of healthcare access, out-of-school children among other human development indices.

The vice president stated this yesterday when he received the Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Mr Nuno Gomes Nabiam, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The Prime Minister is visiting Nigeria to attend a meeting on ECOWAS Integrated Regional Human Capital Development.

Thanking Mr Nabiam for honouring the invitation to attend the conference, Osinbajo said, “the Human Capital Development meeting is very important, it is an opportunity to share experience and help each other.”