Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has co-hosted an “ESG Integration: Strategies for Business Success” webinar in partnership with Natural Eco Capital.

According to NECA and Natural Eco Capital, the event brought together experts and business leaders to explore the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in the competitive global landscape.

Experts said the webinar, moderated by Dr. Eugena Itua, CEO of Natural Eco Capital, provided practical strategies for businesses to incorporate ESG principles into their operations.

In his welcome remarks, the director general of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, emphasised the private sector’s critical role in leading ESG adoption.

He highlighted the risks and opportunities businesses face in this area, noting that ESG integration is now optional but essential for long-term success.

Mr. Oyerinde called on companies to leverage ESG to enhance their competitiveness, resilience, and reputation in a fast-changing market environment.

Attendees said the event was a success, attracting business leaders and professionals eager to navigate the complex dynamics of ESG to remain competitive and responsible in the global marketplace.