The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, on Thursday, said the implementation of the federal government directive for the authority to coordinate all regulatory, security and other stakeholders for the smooth implementation of the initiative to sell crude oil and petroleum products to the Dangote Refinery in naira has commenced.

Speaking when he chaired the inter-agency stakeholders meeting on the One-stop-shop (OSS) at the NPA headquarters in Lagos, Dantsoho said the authority was ready to ensure availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), in the country.

“We are poised to collaborate and provide the efficiencies necessary to deliver on this national imperative of ensuring the availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products. We are also setting up a one-stop shop that will coordinate service provision from all regulatory, and security agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of this initiative.”

This is in line with the directive of the federal government for the One-Stop-Shop to be located in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

LEADERSHIP reports that the OSS team which is comprised of representatives from NPA, Nigerian Navy, NNPC Limited, Dangote Group, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Maritime Administration & Safety Agency (NIMASA)and NDLEA has a top official from the NPA Marine & Operations Directorate Ms. Maureen Ogbonna as its focal person.