NECA Seeks Complete Reversal Of 2023 Finance Act

The director-general of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, has called for a total reversal of the 2023 Finance Act.

This is as the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has expressed its full support towards the federal government’s initiative to set up the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Oyerinde said some provisions of the Act are capable of driving organised business in Nigeria into extinction.

President Bola Tinubu had last week issued four Executive Orders suspending the Act and the implementation of arbitrary taxes, a development hailed by the business community as a relief for businesses in the country.

Speaking yesterday at the Nigeria Employers’ Summit, 2023, the NECA DG said rather than suspend the Act till September, 2023, the business environments in Nigeria rather wants absolute reversal of the Act.

According to Oyerinde, the implementation of arbitrary taxes has the potential to push organised businesses deeper into the hole of extinction.