State Of The Nation: Kukah, Falana Ask Tinubu To Lead Anti-corruption Crusade

Eminent Nigerians, including former Nigeria’s head of state, General Yakubu Gowon; former President Olusegun, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the war against corruption in Nigeria.

They spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during the colloquium organised to mark Afe Babalola’s 60th year at the bar.

They also extolled the virtues of elder statesman, Aare Babalola (SAN) as he celebrated his diamond jubilee at the bar. The legal luminary is founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

At the well-attended event, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah delivered a lecture entitled, “The future of constitutional democracy in Nigeria: Imperative of a new constitutional order”.

Kukah stated that corruption thrived in the last administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari just as he lamented that Nigeria is sharing its sovereignty with bandits and other terrorists.

He said that Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the last administration.