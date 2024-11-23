The management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has suspended all developments in its estates within Gwarinpa and Apo/Guzape axis of the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.

A press release signed by the Authority’s Head of Public Affairs, Kenneth Chigelu, and made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday in Abuja, stated that the developments include all construction, structural and building developments within the areas in view.

The statement said the decision was due to its management’s discovery of deliberate deviations from approved building plans in the estates, which it revealed has led to flagrant disobedience of Development Control directives by the Authority.

The Authority warned that while it works to restore the glory of all its estates in the country, it would not fold its hands to see the decay of national monument like Gwarinpa estate as a result of willful distortion of the master plan.

It added that a lot of residential properties have been turned into commercial purposes in the estate without approval, thereby causing nuisance to residents, while some allottees have overbuilt their plots and illegally annexed government land.

“To restore order and sanity, the management of FHA has decided to review all building approvals in the estate in Gwarimpa, Apo/Guzape, Abuja in order to ensure conformity with Development Control standards and to ascertain genuine approvals.

“Consequently, all developments in the estate are hereby suspended until management concludes the review of all development plans. Noncompliance with this directive would be met with stiff penalty,” FHA stated.