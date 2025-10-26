The National Examinations Council (NECO) has established a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that in a bid to expand its global presence, NECO created centres in eight countries, with new ones in Burkina Fasso and Egypt coming up before the end of the year.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who unveiled the new Centre in London, explained that the NECO SSCE Centre with Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education) London, United Kingdom, represents a strategic location for expanding access to education for Nigerians in the diaspora.

The Council Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, said in a statement in Minna, Niger State on Sunday, that a key note address was presented by the NECO Registrar at the ‘Education Matters Conference UK 2025’, organised to sensitise stakeholders on the presence of NECO in the United Kingdom.

He stated that the establishment of the centre would create opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the United Kingdom, who for various reasons, have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.