North East Development Commission (NEDC) through Malam Musa Yashi under Mustapha Haji Sufi Zawiyyah, has donated food items to 57 associations, Zawiyyas and neighbours in Bauchi State.

The items distributed are 100 bags of 25kg rice, 20 cartons of five liters of groundnut oil, 50 cartons of spaghetti, 50 cartons of macaroni, 100 pieces of blankets, 100 pieces of baby clothes and 100 pieces of adults clothes (Shadda and wrappers) among others.

Speaking on behalf of the associations and Zawiyyas during the distribution exercise yesterday, Alh. Nasiru Musa Sudani Madahun Bauchi, and Comrade Musa Muhammad Dambam, thanked the NEDC, Malam Musa Yashi and Almustapha Haji Sufi for the gesture and prayed to Allah to reward them abundantly.

Earlier, Almustapha Haji Sufi said the food items would impact positively on the lives of the beneficiaries and thanked the North East Development Commission for the donation.