The North East Development Commission(NEDC) and MOMAS Group have partnered to empower 150 Nigerian youths in the North Eastern part, in its bid to bridge the nation’s metering gap currently put about eight million.

The managing director/CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, at the graduation ceremony of NEDC beneficiaries from MOMAS Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), said NEDC engaged the services of Momas Metering School (MMS) to train the youths on the theory, practical skills and regulations of energy meters installations and electrical building installations as part of its youth empowerment programme.

Represented by the deputy general manager, Education, NEDC, Fatima Ciroma, he said, the training specifically aims to produce certified installers and technicians for electricity meter installations to meet the demand of Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) as approved by the federal government.

Besides, the World Bank estimated that Nigeria loses an average of $29 billion due to power shortage in the electricity sector representing six per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to reports, an estimated 85 million Nigerians are not connected to the national grid while another estimated 4.6 million Nigerian households are on estimated billing and at 43.6 per cent Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses representing the highest in the world.

As a result of this, each Disco lose an estimated N3 billion monthly to energy theft and with 11 Discos, an average of N33 billion is lost to theft on a monthly basis.

“Beyond the technical aspect of the training, the module also trained students on how to start a start-up and become entrepreneurs. The training, is beneficial to the North East and is in line with the Commission’s commitment to help reduce unemployment and increase skilled labour and workforce in the North East as well as the Commission’s mandate regarding human capacity development as a tool for eradicating poverty in the North East,” he added.

He pointed out that the commission’s collaboration with the MOMAS training school covered tuition, accommodation, feeding, upkeep, personal protective equipment(PPE), customised tools bag with tools, course materials, as well as extra-curricular activities whilst the training school provided the technical component.

In his words, “the 150 participants were drawn from the 6 north east states to attend the training. Even though we are graduating 149 trainees here today, we are immensely impressed that all of you here remained steadfast and received valuable knowledge that will assist you in your future.”

He said, NEDC is committed to all initiatives that can facilitate the redevelopment and revitalisation of the North East, maintaining that, the key to recovery in the North East lies in the quality of human resource the North East is able to produce in the long term.

Earlier, the chairman, MOMAS Group, Engr. Kola Balogun, stated the need for Nigeria to boost local capacity to produce metres to meet the nation’s growing demand, saying, it is as a result of this his company established the MEMMCOL metering school to bridge the huge deficit.

According him, the nation’s power sector is being threatened due to the skill deficiency in the meter sector, warning that if not addressed urgently, Nigeria will not be able to sustain its future

He however called on the need for resuscitation of values amongst youths, saying, this is the only way to change the Nigerian narrative.

He also stated that the German government is planning to support his company with funds to establish a bigger school, adding that, the deficit does not belong to electricity alone, but all encompassing.

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Flora Yuguda from Taraba state commended MOMAS and NEDC for the initiative, saying, it has upgraded her status, promising to do much more if given the financial assistance required to excel in her field.