NEFT Vodka Nigeria has announced the launch of its prestigious short film competition for young film makers to showcase talent and creativity on global stage while affirming the need to propel its vision for cinematic reality for young emerging talents.

This development will bring together aspiring filmmakers across Nigeria to showcase their talent and creativity on a global stage.

The NEFT Emerging Film Talent International Short Film (NEFTI) Competition presents an exceptional opportunity for budding filmmakers to gain recognition, undergo mentorship from industry luminaries, and vie for a grand prize of $5,000 and an additional $2,000 for the Audience Choice Award.

The aim is to empower and encourage young filmmakers, propelling them to realise their aspirations and transform their creative visions into cinematic realities.

Speaking on the development, Head of Brands and Marketing at Enstore, distributors of NEFT Vodka in Nigeria, Folake Steaze Johnson, said: “Our commitment to Nigeria inspired the move to bring the NEFTi Competition here.

“The country harbours a wealth of burgeoning talent, particularly in the creative industry, and our goal is to provide them with a platform that can elevate their status onto the global stage. NEFT Vodka is dedicated to fostering emerging talent in cinema and provides an exciting platform for talented individuals to shine.”

What sets the NEFTI competition apart is the commitment to nurturing talent beyond the prize money. Winners will have the invaluable chance to be mentored by esteemed industry professionals, who will offer guidance and insights to further develop their craft.

Also speaking, the founder of NEFTi & CCO, NEFT Vodka, Paul Robinson, reiterated that, “NEFTi is not just a competition nor is it just about making a short film. NEFTi is about education. It’s about helping film makers acquiring skills they may not have had the opportunity to learn in the past.

“We have the most amazing panel of judges joining me: Vivica Fox, Ted Gagliano, Bruce Cohen, Mareetsi Gabang (Winner of NEFTi Africa 2023) and Femi Odugbemi (the Nigerian judge). The years of experience this group of judges brings to the table is invaluable for these film makers.”