Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has applauded the federal government for sending relief materials for flood victims in his state, attributing the low incidences of flood disasters currently ravaging many states in Nigeria to proactive dredging of waterways in the state.

He made the remark when he received the relief materials donated by the federal government to people who were affected by the 2022 flood disasters in the state.

Oyetola expressed satisfaction that Osun State remains one of the lowest states in ranking among the states affected by one form of flood disaster or the other in the country.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, in Osogbo maintained that his administration is always putting the safety and well-being of all the citizens of the state on its priority lists.

The state governor held that his administration has always been in the good books of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) through one assistance or the other.

Earlier, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said that the results of the assessment exercises carried out by critical stakeholders has indicated that about 4,200 households were affected by flood disasters in Nigeria in addition to several houses destroyed and cultivated hectares of farmlands also submerged.