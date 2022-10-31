Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, at the weekend said his administration would continue to promote the independence of the judiciary in the state.The governor said his administration had created the enabling environment for the judicial arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities, because it recognised that it was the bastion of hope for the common man.

Makinde who stated this at a reception organised by the Oyo State government in honour of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, explained that it was the first time in the history of Nigeria that Oyo State would produce the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He added that the development had heralded many pacesetting achievements for the state, recognised Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State); Samuel Ortom (Benue State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State).

“When my Lord, Justice Amina Augie JSc, was talking, she said ‘Our own Justice Kayode Ariwoola, but more of their own.’ So, the CJN belongs to everybody and to nobody.

“I thank God for tonight and for the fact that the Supreme Court was powerfully moved to Oyo State, and what you see here is Nigeria. We have my lords from different states and geopolitical zones of this country.

“Most times, they come together, align and make decisions in the interest of this great country. We are glad you are here with us and feel highly privileged to have you here,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ariwoola, appreciated Governor Makinde for honouring him and pledged that he would not let Nigerians down.

The CJN noted that there was no way anybody would write about Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State and would not write that a CJN came from the state during his tenure as governor.