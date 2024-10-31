Ahead of the onset of floods in Imo state, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said all critical agencies were ready for any emergency.

NEMA’s Operation head for Imo and Abia states, Nnamdi Igwe, made the call during an inter-agency sensitisation campaign on floods in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

According to him, NEMA, Federal Fire Service, Inland Waterways, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, Nigerian Red Cross, and other agencies were on red alert to handle any form of flooding within the state, noting that officials were equipped.

He said flood management required a multi-faceted approach, noting that locals were always aware of impending floods.

Igwe said, “People in flood-prone areas always have a hint before floods happen. They always say that animals like snakes, which generally stay in the bushes, begin to move upland while the leaves change colour to a different shade. They understand. They know it is time to harvest their farm produce and move. Unfortunately, many people prefer to stay until the floods happen.

“We are monitoring the river Benue which pours into river Niger, and I can assure you that we’re all ready. However, we have contacted communities along the route for any emergency”, Igwe said.

However, he appealed to local government chairmen in Imo state to support efforts to address any form of flooding within the state.

The NEMA official lamented that the 27 local government chairmen, except Onuimo, had refused to honour planning meetings on fostering evacuation plans for people during sudden flooding in any locality within the state, adding that they ought to be at the forefront.

On his part, the Imo state Controller of the Federal Fire Service, Felix Elozieuwa, said their operatives, which included divers, firefighters and trucks, ambulances, and other utility personnel and equipment, were all ready to confront any flooding incident. He said that with NEMA, they will ensure the safe evacuation of people.

Elozieuwa said, “The fire service you knew of yesteryears is not the same as today. Now, we have an ambulance with paramedics trained and equipped to handle emergencies. We have our divers, swimmers, and other professionals for rescue services, and alongside NEMA, we are ready for any flooding in Imo state.”

Mr Offurum, in charge of disaster management at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), said the agency had already visited erosion and flood-prone areas in Umuchima in Ideato and Aba ha-eke in Ohaji/Egbema local government areas, adding that the desk officers across the 27 local governments were on the ground for any emergency.

Other officials who spoke were representatives from the state ministry of health, Homeland Security, the Nigerian Red Cross, and the Onuimo local government area, who disclosed their readiness to respond to flood issues.