The Edo Special Taskforce on Anti-Cultism on Wednesday warned cult groups disturbing the peace in the state to consider leaving the state or getting apprehended, just as it condemned the killings by suspected cultists in parts of Edo.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who is also a member of the Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism, said that there is no breathing space for cultists and cult-related activities in Edo State.

Nehikhare said the Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism expressed worry over the recent disturbance by suspected cultists on Sunday, October 27, 2024, saying that the violent clashes between rival cult groups in Benin City were investigated with a series of arrests made, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other vital actors and fleeing suspects.

He maintained that the cult violence resulted in the loss of energetic indigenes of the state.

According to Nehikhare, preliminary investigations indicate that the violence involved members of the Eiye and Vikings confraternity, reportedly battling for supremacy within the impacted area.

“Upon receiving intelligence about this situation, the Edo State Special Task Force on Anti-Cultism immediately intensified patrols and launched a manhunt for the key leaders of the identified groups. The swift and coordinated response of the task force successfully contained the violence, preventing further bloodshed and averting potential escalation.

“A series of arrests have already been made, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other vital actors and fleeing suspects.

“Patrol operations have also been reinforced in identified hotspots to forestall any resurgence of violence,” Nehikhare said.

The Task Force reassured the public and Edo residents of the safety of their lives and property, adding that there would be no rest until every identified leader and member involved in these dastardly acts was arrested and brought to justice.

Nehikhare said the proactive effort to rid the state of cult groups has been bolstered by the unwavering support of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which remains fully committed to the peace, stability, and security of all residents in Edo State.