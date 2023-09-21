The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have trained stakeholders in disaster management on Basic/Intermediate Incident Command System (ICS) and Emergency Operations Center (EOC), procedures to tackle disaster in the country.

While declaring the workshop open, the director-general NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed said the primary goal of this initiative is to impart essential knowledge about Basic/Intermediate Incident Command System (ICS) and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) procedures, aimed at establishing a standardized disaster management coordination system.

He said, “Given the increasing frequency and severity of disasters worldwide, effective coordination during emergencies is of paramount importance. This program aims to equip NEMA and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), personnel with the necessary skills to streamline disaster response efforts. Participants have the opportunity to gain insights into incident command structures, resource allocation, and decision-making processes within ICS.”

The NEMA boss also expressed his appreciation to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), for organizing a Capacity Building Program in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Participants at the four days event will receive training on how to design, set up and efficiently operate EOCs, ensuring well-organized and timely disaster management.

While giving his remarks, the head of the USAID technical team, Mr Brehan Doud commended NEMA for partnering with USAID in organizing such programs to enhance the capacity of disaster managers across Nigeria

He said: “this capacity-building program, by promoting a shared understanding of ICS and EOC principles, represents a significant stride toward enhancing Nigeria’s disaster response capabilities. It not only strengthens the abilities of local agencies to handle emergencies but also encourages cooperation and interoperability among diverse stakeholders.

“Ultimately, this initiative reflects USAID’s and NEMAs unwavering commitment to advancing global and local resilience and disaster preparedness in Nigeria.”