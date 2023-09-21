The 11th edition of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Research for Impact Initiative (R4i) has commenced at Innov8 Hub.

The edition, will again provide opportunity for academics from public Polytechnics and Universities across Nigeria to develop innovative solutions that will solve pressing challenges in the Nigerian Society

LEADERSHIP reports that the initiative of TETFund and Innov8 Hub is revolutionising Nigerian academia by equipping academics and researchers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to transform research into real-world solutions, R4i seamlessly aligns with global best practices.

Collaboratively organised by TETFund and Innov8 Hub, the initiative is also shining a spotlight on Nigerian Academia, empowering them to shift their research from mere publications to groundbreaking innovations aligned with global standards.

In doing so, R4i fosters the Triple Helix Synergy, connecting Government, Academia, and Industry in a dynamic partnership.

It is gathered that the previous editions of R4i produced more than 40 functional prototypes, each holding the promise of commercialisation and the potential to address critical challenges within Nigerian society and beyond.

At the opening ceremony in Abuja, His Excellency, Mr. Edward Singhatey, a director at Innov8 Hub, delivered a warm and insightful welcome address, providing an in-depth introduction to Innov8 Hub and the R4i Initiative.

Also, Engr. Betty Ugona, an R4i Facilitator, delivered an inspiring welcome message, encouraging participants to embrace the limitless possibilities of the R4i spirit.

Participants were then introduced to a team of experts who will closely collaborate with them throughout their stay at Innov8 Hub.

Subsequently, each participant had the opportunity to introduce themselves, their respective institutions, and their areas of expertise, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the diverse group.

R4i 11 extends over a 10-day period, during which participants will embark on an educational journey encompassing comprehensive courses, processes, and procedures crucial for developing functional prototypes. These innovations will align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring that they contribute to addressing global challenges.

Under the visionary leadership of Arc. Sonny Echono, TETFund and Innov8 Hub have jointly initiated this initiative.

Its transformative potential extends not only to Nigerian Academia but also to broader societal development and the creation of innovative ventures. Initiatives like R4i have the power to create a ripple effect, strengthening the triple helix synergy that binds academia, government, and industry in a unified pursuit of progress.

As R4i 11 unfolds, we anticipate witnessing the birth of innovative solutions and groundbreaking collaborations that will shape the future of research, innovation, and solution in Nigeria.

Speaking recently at the closing ceremony of one of the cohorts in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, said the initiative is aimed at promoting innovation and viable research in higher education institutions.

Echono, who said Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in technological development, posited that technological development holds the massive key to overcoming challenges bedeviling the country.

“The world has witnessed tremendous transformation with technology at the center stage, transforming lives, creating jobs and impacting nations. Most great nations that have developed were able to attain such heights through education, technological evolution as well as revolution which was all steeped in insatiable quest for knowledge.

“This thirst for better ways of doing things has resulted in innovations which brought about the development of new technologies, new products, transformations in the telecommunication industry and new ways of existence.

“The emergence of the digital age has presented the world with no alternative than to adapt to the emerging realities. Consequently, nations and citizens are compelled to either develop, or remain as second-class nations that would continuously depend on and serve other nations that have advanced through learning and impactful research,” Echono said.

On the occasion, he appreciated Innov8 Hub for its willingness to partner with TETFund to propagate and advance an innovation ecosystem in the Nigerian tertiary education sphere, Echono pledged the commitment of the agency to continue to invest in research as the foundation for Nigeria’s emergence as a knowledge-based economy.

The project, has since produced some results with Nigerian researchers recently developing four prototype innovations to address the challenges in the country, focusing on hunger, poverty, quality education and responsible consumption and production.

The lecturers, numbering 18 were selected to participate in the initiative, who were then divided into four teams that developed prototypes of their innovative solutions to challenges in the Nigerian Society.

Team one, called ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’ designed a smart grain storage using an approach that prevents pest infestation of stored grains; keeping them safe for consumption while Team 2 called ‘No Poverty’

designed a Float House named “Gimbaliya,” constructed using low density material that floats on water.

Team 3 ‘zero hunger’ developed an Automated Ultrasonic Solar-Powered Sprayer and broad-spectrum bio-pesticides for control of pests in an eco-friendly manner, anchored on SDG 2-Zero Hunger.

Team 4 ‘Quality Education,’ designed an innovation, ‘E-Access,’ a mobile application that caters for lecturers who develop lecture materials, and students in need of lecture materials.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the workshop in Abuja on the occasion, Echono encouraged the 18 participants to be change agents when they go back to their various institutions.

He urged them to make the right contribution and see that education become impactful, set personal goals and ignore the noise around them in order to excel in whatever they do.

The executive secretary further said Nigeria must move from the mindset that God will give them everything.

“The Research for Impact Initiative is a logical response to our desire to solve societal problems, to address the challenges we currently face in our country in terms of generating revenue.

“Our country is going through very difficult times. We have one of the highest population growth rates in the world and there are projections that in a few years from now we will actually become the third in the world in terms of population.

“While many see this as a blessing, some of us also know that if we do not prepare our population and give them the tools to survive and compete, we have a time bomb in our hands because our landmark is not going to increase, we are going to have challenges,” he said.