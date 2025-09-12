Nepal has appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as its interim Prime Minister, making her the first woman to hold the post in the country’s history.

The 73-year-old was sworn in on Friday night after President Ram Chandra Paudel confirmed her appointment, following days of violent anti-graft protests that left at least 51 people dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

The president’s press adviser, Kiran Pokharel, said Karki would lead a caretaker government. Sources revealed that her cabinet will be small and is expected to recommend the dissolution of the federal parliament and all seven provincial assemblies as the country prepares for fresh elections.

Her selection resulted from negotiations between Gen-Z protesters, President Paudel, and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel.

Demonstrations erupted earlier this week over corruption scandals and a controversial ban on some social media platforms.

Initially, other names were floated, including engineer Kulman Ghising, credited with solving Nepal’s power crisis, and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician popular among protesters. However, Shah declined to take the role and supported Karki.

Karki, who served as Nepal’s first female Chief Justice between 2016 and 2017, gained public admiration for her uncompromising stance against corruption during her judicial career.

Her reputation for integrity has made her a rallying figure for young protesters demanding accountability and systemic reform.

Educated at Banaras Hindu University in India, Karki has previously acknowledged India’s support for Nepal. As interim Prime Minister, she is expected to oversee the country through one of its most turbulent political transitions in decades, with elections likely to follow the caretaker administration.