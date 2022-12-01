The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has urged business owners in Sokoto state to collaborate with trade and financial support institutions on accessing funds and other opportunities for business growth

Alhaji Yahaya Ahmad-Sakaraiju, the NEPC Trade Support Adviser in charge of Sokoto state, made the call at a one day Training Workshop for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in Export Financing organized for business owners in Sokoto.

Ahmad-Sakaraiju, who represented the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakushak, in his paper titled, ‘’Accessing Finance for Accelerated Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, Growth in Export Business’’ said, government is determine to increase productivity, competitiveness and performance.

With about 70 SMEs, MSMEs, potential exporters and existing exporters in attendance, Ahmad-Sakaraiju said, “the development of SMEs will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a positive and significant impact on innovation and aggregate productivity.

“SMEs are integral part of the council core mandate. We are helping businesses to explore new and emerging markets, fund access through a hollistic study of dynamics.

“This programme will act as a catalyst for existing and potential exporters to access funds for their products for the benefit of the country at large.”

Ahmad-Sakaraiju further appealed for stakeholders increased commitment to sustain the impacts made and continue supporting non-oil export sector to improve revenue generation and poverty reduction.

Mrs Onyekan Duke, a Trade Promotion Officer from NEPC Headquarters said, export financing is among the major difficulties business owners faced in the country.

Duke led participants to list of institutions where to access easy fund without much payment burden and encourage business owners to access government provided opportunities as they were usually supportive.

A lead facilitator, Mr Balogun Vincent, from Laariba Microfinance Sokoto, took the participants through online platforms to improve their capacity on business growth and modern business modalities as well as increased funds access.

Alhaji Sani Hamidu, the director of Commerce in Sokoto state Ministry of Commerce and Industry, commended NEPC for the stride and enjoined participants to utilize the knowledge and opportunities for enhancing their businesses.