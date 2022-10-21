President Muhammadu Buhari has said that corruption continue to thrives in the Civil Service because it is rooted in nepotism, cronyism, political patronage as well as lack of transparency and accountability.

Speaking at an event to confer awards on former President Goodluck Jonathan and 43 other prominent Nigerians under the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Friday, he observed that such vices distract the civil servants from delivering on their mandate and aspirations.

He said if the law and institutional mechanisms for holding public officers and civil servants accountable were not properly enforced, it will give the wrong signal to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President stated: “Public Service is a public trust where Officers and even employees must be accountable to the people whom they should serve at all times with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency. They are expected to act with patriotism and think out of the box in order to solve the many problems facing the people which they lead.

“At present, issues in corruption continue to affect the civil services in many countries, around the world. Several reasons of these issues still exist because of the deeply rooted problems like nepotism, cronyism, political patronage as well as lack of transparency and accountability. These vices distract them from delivering on their mandate and aspirations.

“The unsystematic enforcement of law and institutional mechanisms for holding civil servants and public officials accountable of their actions will always lead to a negative impression to the citizens.

“I wish that leaders will arise and stand up to be counted among leaders who have distinguished themselves to do the right thing and leave their footprints on the sands of time.”

The President said that he was happy to have the opportunity to recognise 44 persons and orgnisations who have distinguished themselves across many sectors of the government and indeed, the economy.

He added: “I am particularly happy to recognise His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, my predecessor for his contribution to peace building from the Niger-Delta region, which was snowballed into the Nation and now, around the world. Since leaving office, he has deployed his rich experience to ensure peace in many parts of Africa and has led mediation talks in several parts of the globe.

“I want to also specially recognize Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA International Limited for his interventions in Education through the BUA Foundation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and his personal philanthropic initiative.

“This initiative funds tertiary education institutions in Nigeria from its yearly $100million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. I am happy that five (5) Universities have so far benefited with many more to come.

“I am equally elated to have some State Governors and my Ministers receive this award. This is to put on record that this Awards is born out of empirical evidence of performance and not politics.

“This award is a recognition of the giant strides you all have made towards the transformation of Nigeria and you have consistently put hard work and dedication at the centre of your initiatives.”

The President thanked the recipients for their contributions to the transformation of the country, adding: “This award is a validation of your approach, but much more as a motivation for you and other upcoming leaders to continue doing more towards the attainment of a better Nigeria in all sectors of economy.”

While also thanking the organizers for the initiative, Buhari noted: “I know that Public Officers will be challenged to perform above board now that they know they are being monitored by the people.”

Former President Jonathan, who led the award recipients, was honoured with “Peace Building” Award.

Other prominent awardees are Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Infrastructure Delivery (State); Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives who both got awards for Parliamentary Excellence; Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police were honoured with Special Category awards, among other recipients.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Jonathan who said he was surprised when he received the news of the award being conferred on him, noted that the absence of local government council bosses among the recipients shows that something is wrong with the tier of government.

He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to take appropriate measures to ensure that the third tier of government is able to function as expected.

The former President also called for recognition for other cadres of service providers such as teachers that are moulding the characters of future generations, medical personnel saving lives and others.

He stated: “And let us specially thank Mr. President for coming in person to give these awards. You make this award look like the national honours that Mr. President himself has to give to people who merit it. So, we have to thank you for this gesture.

“Of course, this is quite a unique programme. The master of ceremony said it all, the Secretary to the Government of Federation said it all.

“And when I got the letter, inviting me for today’s programme, I said what? I have to commend those who have vision that when people are working for society, there should be appreciation in words or in any other form.

“They always say that those who more is given more is expected from them. You have selected 44 of us, honour us on a live television being watched all over the world. The only thing is that we promise that we will continue to do more for humanity.

“Let me use this unique opportunity to make a little observation. We have 36 states. And out of 36 states, from the list, 16 governors were recognised this morning. And I ask myself, out of the 774 local government chairmen, not even one is here with us. Mr Senate President and Mr. Speaker, that shows that National Assembly has some work to do.

“Probably, we need to review and look at the structure and functions of the local governments. If the local governments are functional and doing well, we expect one or two of them to be noticed by those who go around the country to assess people that should be recognized. I believe we need to do something about the local government structure in Nigeria. Because if the local governments are working, some of the challenges we are having, even security challenges at that level of government that is very close to the people, they would have been able to nip it at that stage.

“Let me also use this unique opportunity to appeal to those who do the selection. There are some categories of people that we must also look at. It is very difficult to reach out to them and assess them. It is easier to assess governors because there are only 36. You can easily assess the ministers. They are not too many.

“Heads of parastatals are known. But our teachers, especially those who teach are at the primary and secondary level really need to be encouraged because they have the duty to mould the children. When they pass through that level of education and they are not moulded, they become nuisance to society.

“I went to Akwa Ibom not too long ago for a programme similar to this where people were recognised and I was quite impressed. One secondary school teacher was honoured by the governor. I think we need to also look at that, especially the medical officers, doctors, nurses and paramedics. Some of them have to die to save us. We have this experience with the COVID.

“During the Ebola, I vividly remember this lady, Dr. Ameyo. Of course, Babatunde Fashola remembered her very well, who saved this country from the spread of Ebola and she paid the supreme price. She died in that process. There is no post- humous award here. But I am saying there are people in the medical profession that have done similar things and are still alive. They need also to be recognised.”

NEAPS was set up to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private a citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.