Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commended the role being played by Mojec International in bridging the metering gap in the power sector.

Hon. Commissioner, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Aisha Mahmud, gave the kudos to Mojec, in Lagos when the regulatory body undertook a tour of the company’s manufacturing plant.

According to Mahmud, Mojec’s various initiatives and pioneering of Smart Meters in the country have contributed in no small measure in addressing the major complaints that the regulatory body has been contending with.

She pointed out that some of the major complaints being experienced from customers on a regular basis include non-availability of meters and estimated billing, despite various interventions put in place by the Commission, like the Mobile MAP, NMMP, etc.

She said, “despite these challenges, we are very proud of what Mojec is doing in that regard as they have achieved a lot. We know that the task is so huge due to our population and neglect over the years but we are confident that they are up to the task.”

She assured the company of the NERC’s continuous support to ensure that all Nigerians are fully metered at the end of the day.

Chairman/CEO, Mojec International Limited, Mojisola Abdul, while thanking NERC for the continued support over the years, urged the Commission to help in advising customers sabotaging the efforts of the Discos to desist from such act.

She called for continuous consumer engagement and enlightenment to curb the menace of energy theft.

“Help us talk to our customers to stop this atrocity. If they continue, how would the Discos grow? Sometimes they don’t even touch the meters anymore, but go straight to the electric poles to tap direct current. This is not fair,” she said.

The factory tour attracted major industry stakeholders including the Enugu Distribution Company (EEDC), and witnessed intellectual conversations on matters affecting the industry.