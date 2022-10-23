The chief executive officer, Lognetics, Light Ihesiulo, has said that the firm is committed to delivering a perfect digital products that align with customers’ brand identity and scalable market trends.

He disclosed this at the 2022 edition of the XPLORE powered by LOGNETICS tagged ‘A Glimpse into the Future we are Building’, held in Abuja.

The conference brought a conglomeration of elite and productive speakers from across the globe including; Rex Idaminabo (CEO, African Achievers Award); Liora Rosenblum (CTO, MappleLeaf Technologies); Abiodun Odunuga(Co-founder FON); Daniel N. Obah(Financial consultant); Rachel Foko (CEO, Everything Business) and Asher Kure (CEO, Chrred Ltd).

Others are, Muayyat Billah (CEO, Algorismos); Wale Jana (CEO, Sapphire Groups) and the host, Light Ihesiulo (CEO, Lognetics) amongst others who shared their thoughts on the futuristic prospects of technology in today’s world.

Ihesiulo said, “XPLORE will grow to become one of the world’s most valuable leading tech festival and conference in Africa and the world at large, connecting people virtually and physically.”

Also, at the event, variety of industry-based applications, products and solutions were launched by Lognetics that include FASHLIO, built to meet the clothing needs of individuals all over the world by blending fashion and technology together.

“They leverage on virtual styling as its unique feature to sample and test clothes, design and match styles, market and purchase products as well as connect fashion stores with their prospective clients without much hassles.

“CHOPFLICK is a food app, redefining the trends of food applications in Nigeria with its unique virtual reality feature that allows users to monitor the cooking, packaging and delivery processes of their food while providing them the convenience and ease to order for food from the their favourite restaurants and eateries closest to them.

“Also, a real estate app imbibing the concept of agmented and virtual reality in real estate which implements cutting edge technologies and 3D visualizers to showcase a more intimate and flexible experience in the purchase and building of properties.”

“Lognetics also launched its own interview show named MhasterMynds, the show is aimed at having bright minds behind bright ideas share their story on how they’ve been able to scale up their businesses from where they started to where they are.”

Consequently, the event ended with an award ceremony where members of the team were awarded in recognition of their resilience and commitment to the company.

Those awarded are, Lognetics CEO, Ihesiulo, who received the JEDI(Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Awards from members of the company.

“All media partners including, The Sun Newspaper, Nigerian Tribune, National Economy, Leadership newspaper, Vanguard, Techbooky and all other participants who graced the event.”

He, however, stated that the next edition of the XPLORE conference will be bigger and better.