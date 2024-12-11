The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is set to expedite the resolution of electricity complaints in Kaduna State, inviting residents to a town hall meeting aimed at addressing their concerns.

The initiative followed a series of successful complaint resolution forums across the country.

A post on the commission’s X handle said a road show held ahead of a town hall meeting and a three-day on-the-spot customer complaints resolution forum in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital.

NERC said its officials will be present to engage directly with consumers, ensuring immediate attention to issues such as metering and billing discrepancies.

“Residents are encouraged to bring their complaints to facilitate prompt resolutions during the three-day event, which underscores NERC’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction in the electricity sector.

“The roadshow which took place on Wednesday was in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Kaduna Electric, while the town hall meeting is on Thursday 12th December, the customer complaint resolution session starts on Thursday and continues until Saturday 14th December.

“NERC invites electricity consumers and customers of Kaduna Electric in Kaduna State and its environs to the event as they would have the opportunity to express complaints about electricity supply services and have them addressed immediately by a dedicated customer service team of Kaduna Electric.

“Officials of NERC, NOA and Kaduna Electric during the roadshow went through major locations in Barnawa and other parts of Kaduna. The NOA team used both English and Hausa to enlighten the residents about the importance of having them attend the town hall meeting.

“Shortly after the roadshow, officials of NERC and Kaduna Electric took the enlightenment campaign to the media as they appeared on a programme of Liberty Radio Kaduna for a live chat. Listeners contributed and got responses to their enquiries during the phone-in programme,” it said.