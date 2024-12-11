A former Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant and philanthropist in Edo State, Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, on Tuesday, said the Federal Government should pay more attention to humanitarian workers providing relief and support to vulnerable Nigerians displaced by war, disasters or conflicts, for national honours and recognitions.

He lamented that some persons with tainted and questionable characters were often recognised as against those whose selfless humanitarian work has impacted positively on the lives of the downtrodden.

Imansuangbon, popularity called the ‘Riceman’, is the chairman and proprietor of Pacesetters Group of Schools in Abuja. He spoke at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North-East loal government area of Edo State in the company of his wife, Kate Imansuangbon, who also called for support for the camp.

He donated loads of food items and other consumables, saying his visit to the facility was to show his compassion for the inhabitants and the founder of the Home for the Needy, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, who manages the facility, adding that the visit was not to solicit for votes as most politicians do during election period.

He called on the youths and children not to lose hope but to focus on their education so that they could grow up to be men and women of honour whose impact would be felt in nation-building.

He said, “If we have a country where things are done well, Pastor Folunrusho is due for a national honour and I am calling on President Tinubu that people who are given national honours are those that deserve it like it is done in America.

“National honour shouldn’t be given to people with tainted or questionable character or dishonourable people. They should be for those who have impacted lives like Pastor Solomon.

“Nigeria must discover itself under President Tinubu to correct this. He has inspired development for the country, so that people will know that when you help the poor, you are developing the country.”

Imansuangbon also called on the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to come to the aid of the children at the IDPs Camp even as he commended the governor for hitting the ground running. He also called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to come to assist the camp.

For her part, Barrister Imansuangbon’s wife, Kate, stressed that their visit to the camp was to tell the inhabitants that they’re loved and there were people out there who care for them, adding that the yearly Christmas season visit and donation of food and clothings to the inhabitants was initiated by her husband to show his compassion for them.

In his response, Pastor Folorunsho thanked the visitors for their show of love and appealed for further help especially as it relates to helping to engage some of their hordes of graduates who are in need of job placement.