The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down Cornerstone quarry site, managed by Istanbul Quarry in Dutse area of Abuja on Wednesday, after flying rocks from a blasting operation injured staff and students of Graceland High School, damaging the school properties as well.

Investigations by NESREA showed that the students were in their various classes writing exams when they heard a bang at about 12.30 pm, followed by flying rocks which destroyed the school buildings, with 11 students and two staff of the school sustaining various degrees of injury.

A press statement signed by the Assistant Director, Press, NESREA, Nwamaka Ejiofor, stated that nearby shops were also affected by the flying rocks.

Deputy Director, Conservation Monitoring, Glory Uboh, said the Agency took the step to shut down the facility as their operations were contrary to the provisions of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

“What happened is life threatening, that was why we had to move in immediately to seal the facility. Cornerstone, managed by Istanbul Quarry, which carried out the blasting operation will be sanctioned because our preliminary investigation shows contradiction to Quarry operating procedure and regulations. We will continue with our investigations and the facility will definitely be sanctioned in line with the National Environmental (Quarry and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013,” she stated.