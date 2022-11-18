Trevor Noah has a new comedy special I Wish You Would set to screen on Netflix November 22, 2022.

Directed by David Paul Meyer, and executive produced by Noah, Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions, was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The 38-year-old comedian had talked about the upcoming special on The Daily Show recently, where he had surprised bot his audience and the show organizers that he will be leaving the show after hosting it for seven years.

He further mentioned in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that he needed the freedom from the show to perform stand-up all over the world as one of the reasons he is leaving the show.

In the trailer, Noah is seen making a joke about the strange voices of past and present US Presidents like John F Kennedy, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the criteria for winning the position. “In the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice. Forget policies, forget ideas, that’s boring. You come out there and go “Here are my ide…” “Boo! normal sounding ass bitch!