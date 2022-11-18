Top Charts Africa Awards has awarded Diji Aderogba the NXT Filmmaker Award.

The award is in recognition of the film and digital content creator work ethics and talent culminated in his work in his maiden Showmax Original TV series Ghana Jollof.

“Diji Aderogba is the fastest rising filmmaker in Nigeria due to his work ethics and talent, he was nominated and won for his amazing work on the Showmax Original, ‘Ghana Jollof’. Congratulations @directordiji (handclapping emoji and shining stars).

Responding to the recognition, Aderogba stressed the importance of the recognition after years of hard work.

“This award and recognition mean a lot to me. It’s been years of storytelling and filming, I have worked my way up from being a PA on set to directing for brands, and production houses, locally and internationally.

“Ghana Jollof is my first TV show directorial debut and I am glad this has brought me another recognition in my journey as a filmmaker and storyteller. This is for the crew and cast for making this possible. I can’t wait to direct more project and tell more stories.”

Aderogba’s filmography include Hidden Euphoria (2018), director, Known For Tosin (2019), Tosin (2019), About A Boy Director (2021), Mr incredible Director (2021), About A Boy (2021), Mr Incredible (2021), Director, The Girl In Table 5 (2022).