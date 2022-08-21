Movie streaming service Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s epic film ‘Anikulapo’.The movie is set for release September 30, 2022.Directed by Kunle Afolayan, ‘Anikulapo’ is set to loosely follow the story of a young man’s quest for greener pastures in ancient Oyo kingdom.

The thrilling new trailer teases a fine dose of romance, intrigue and drama, elements fans of the filmmaker can anticipate.

The epic film has Kunle Remi in the lead role, playing Saro, a young man’s quest for greener pastures in the ancient* Oyo kingdom.

‘Anikulapo’ also stars Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Taiwo Hassan, Moji Afolayan, Ronke Ojo, Hakeem Kae Kazeem, Aisha Lawal, Adebowale Adedayo, Faithia Balogun and more.

The Kunle Afolayan Production ‘Anikulapo’ is set in the 17th-century pre-colonial era of the old Oyo Empire. It follows the story of a sojourner who finds his way to Oyo in search of greener pastures, where he finds favour and things begin to change for good. Unfortunately, he found love in a forbidden place, longed for the abominable, and eventually got caught in the web of lust.

Principal photography for the epic was announced in February with the award-winning filmmaker promising to leave film lovers glued to their screens especially as it would explore similar themes as HBO’s hit series ‘Game of Thrones’ but with a representation of the Yoruba culture.

‘Anikulapo’ is produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan as one of his slate projects with Netflix, after ‘Swallow’ and ‘A Naija Christmas’ collaboration with the streamer in the past year.