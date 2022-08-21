A movie titled ‘The ORATORY’ is set to further beam the spotlight on the plight of street children and internally displaced people in Nigeria and other countries.

The globally acclaimed movie produced by the Salesians of Don Bosco and premiered last year and has been screened in

Dublin, London, Turin, Venice and other cities. A public screening was held on Saturday at the Genesis Cinemas within Maryland Shopping. Mall in Lagos.

In a media brief held midweek in Lagos, it was noted that, screening ‘The Oratory’’ movie was aimed at raising funds for the ‘Child Protection Centres’ being built across the country by the Salesians of Don Bosco named after the Italian catholic priest, John Melchior Bosco known to dedicated his life to the betterment and education of street children, juvenile delinquents, and other disadvantaged youths.

According to the Executive Producer, Rev Father, Dr Cyril Odia, the movie directed by Obi Omenloye was shot in different cities namely

Rome, Atlanta, Lagos and Turin and features an impressive array of Nigerian and international movie stars such as Eyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe, Celeste Marcone, Shane Guilbeau, Florence Okechukwu, Lawrence Nwali, and scores of street children.

“We have Child Protection Centres’ in Ibadan, Lagos, Kebbi, Abuja to name a few and set to

expand our horizon and have more centres to take more children from the streets and save lives and destiny. We solicit for support from Nigerians and government to do more for the street children,” says Ordia.

One of tbe casts, Eyinna Nwigwe said playing the role Sugar, was thrilling for him as the project was a unique one aimed at solving a major problem in the society.

According to one of the conveners, Mr Gbenga Adebija, “The Oratory is not just a movie, it is actually an integral aspect of a broader multi-dimensional initiative which Dr Odia and his fellow Salesians are passionately committed to bringing to fruition. The Oratory is not the destination, it is a milestone on the journey. The end game is to create an inclusionary framework for the upliftment of homeless, delinquent and juvenile youths who are at risk of negative societal situations such as violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and crime.”