The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will, on Monday, February 26, 2024, administer the oath of office on the newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court.

Director of Press, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr Festus Akande, confirmed this on Friday.

He said, “The newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Monday at 10.00am at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.”

Recall that on December 21, 2023, the Senate had confirmed the appointment of the 11 Justices appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to fill the vacancies on the apex court bench.

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters during plenary.

Tinubu had asked the Senate to confirm the nominees, who were recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to fill the vacant positions following the death and resignations of some Justices.

The nominees confirmed are Justice Haruna Tsammani (North-East), who chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-East); and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East).

Others are Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Justice Stephen Adah (North-Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (North-West), Justice Abubakar Umar (North-West) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North-Central).

The chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), while presenting his panel report, said the nominees possessed the requisite qualifications and experience to occupy the position and that there was no petition against them.

He, therefore, recommended their confirmation by the Senate.

With the confirmation of the 11 Justices and impending swearing-in, the Supreme Court will now have the full complement of 21 Justices on its bench as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).