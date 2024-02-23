The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), will host an Open House for the Nigerian public come Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Ibeji-Lekki, Lagos.

The Free-To-Access event is part of the museum’s strategy to building new art communities which are crucial to the patronage of the arts and the development of the local and global arts industry.

Art enthusiasts, curators and friends of the museum are invited to access the museum’s recent exhibitions, in addition to guided tours, and one-on-one interactions with YSMA’s art team and exhibited artistes.

Among the works on display at the museum is the Forms and Symbols exhibition featuring Nigeria’s modern (classical) artistes Aina Onabolu, Ben Enwonwu, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Uche Okeke amongst others.

Hear the Museum Manager, Michael Oseghale, “At YSMA, we are always looking to grow our community. As such, hosting events like this is crucial because it facilitates the gathering of individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds. We aim to provide an additional platform for their education and entertainment, fostering creativity and critical thinking, and nurturing a stronger sense of identity. This exemplifies the influential role of art museums.”

Thus, besides the exhibitions that will be on display, activities such as painting and dying, sip and paint as well as an opportunity discover the stories behind each YSMA art pieces, whilst holding engaging conversation with fellow art enthusiasts.