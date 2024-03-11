As part of efforts to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD), a social impact organisation, Tech Herfrica, has launched a book “Breaking Barriers” where it provided strategies for addressing inequality and poverty among rural women in Nigeria.

The organisation said among its objectives is providing digital and financial access for women in rural community in a bid to curb poverty and drive food security. The book launch also saw to the inauguration of community practice in Nigeria.

At the launch of the book in Abuja, president of the Board of Trustees of Tech Herfrica, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, said the event was designed to equip women in rural areas on effective strategies in implementing programmes in their communities.

She said, ” The book outlines effective strategies and tactics for empowering changemakers to successfully implement programmes in rural areas, ensuring tangible benefits and the realisation of programme goals, ultimately transforming the lives of beneficiaries in a tangible manner. The contents will help drastically reduce the number of failed programmes in rural settings in the country.

“The community of practice hopes to facilitate collaboration among NGOs/CSOs, international development organisations, and individuals engaged in rural development projects in Nigeria.

“By sharing resources, data, insights, and knowledge, the goal is to enhance programme implementation, focusing on improving literacy, access to opportunities, and overall well-being for rural inhabitants and their communities.”

Other contributors, Dr Nicholas Allo, Funmi Okubanjo, Esohe Ekunwe, Ivie Ogiemwonyi, and Osarugue Osarugue Amayanvbo, shared their insights into the book and expressed enthusiasm about the birth of the community of practice.

Funmi Okubanjo, founder of the Aziza Development Foundation and one of the contributors to the book, stated that stakeholders had to prioritise collaboration in order to accelerate progress and invest in women towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).