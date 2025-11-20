The appointment of Balogun Lai Labode as Aare of Egbaland marks a significant cultural milestone for Ogun State and the Egba nation.

Advertisement

His elevation introduces a new era of leadership as he now holds the record as the youngest Aare in Egba history.

The Aare title was once held by legendary warriors and strategic leaders who shaped the destiny of the people. In modern times, the role has evolved into one of cultural leadership, diplomacy, vision and the responsibility to advance the community.

Advertisement

The position now requires someone who can preserve heritage while guiding the people into a future shaped by innovation, economic growth and global relevance.

Balogun Lai Labode, PhD, reflects this ideal. As the CEO of CashToken Rewards Africa, he leads a socially smart business model that uses reward technology to empower consumers and strengthen enterprise growth across the continent.

His work proves that finance, technology and community impact can operate together with measurable results.

His contribution to the African creative economy is equally significant. Through Afroliganza, he promotes African identity and creative excellence. His role as president of the Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA)8 supports the continental vision for a $500 billion African fashion economy, a goal already highlighted across credible media platforms.

He understands that culture becomes a powerful economic asset when structured, documented and supported by policy and investment.

Beyond symbolism, his appointment represents real progress for Egbaland. His support for heritage based projects such as the development of Lisabi Village and the promotion of heritage tourism shows a commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for enterprise, investment and cultural education.

These initiatives strengthen identity, build economic resilience and open doors for youth empowerment.

The confidence expressed by the Ogun State Government and the traditional leadership of Egbaland demonstrates trust in his ability to represent the people with dignity, intelligence and strategic foresight.

His influence across business and creative sectors in Africa positions him as a bridge between tradition and future focused economic development.

As the youngest ever Aare, Balogun Lai Labode calls the Egba people to unite around a shared vision that reflects pride, progress and global representation.

His work in finance, socially smart business, fashion and cultural innovation reflects a clear mission. His leadership aims to preserve the honour of the ancestors, uplift the people and guide Egbaland toward a future defined by cultural strength and economic prosperity.