New president and executive committee members that will steer the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the next four years would emerge today as the football ruling body hold its 78th Annual General Assembly and elections in Benin, the capital of Edo State.

The incumbent president, Amaju Pinnick is not seeking reelection, which means a new president of NFF would emerge out of the 11 persons jostling to succeed him as Nigeria football’s supremo.

The 11 persons jostling to take control of the affairs of Nigeria’s football are Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (Lagos State), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (Zamfara State), Musa Amadu (Jigawa State), Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande (Plateau State), Dr Christian Emeruwa (Abia State), Adam Mouktar Mohammed (Jigawa State), Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola (Kano State), Peterside Idah (Rivers State), Mallam Shehu Dikko (Kaduna State), Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam,(Imo State) and UK-based David-Buhari Doherty.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal on Thursday ordered a stay-of-execution of an ex parte injunction of the lower Court secured by Nigerian Professional Footballers Association (NPFA) stopping the elections, means the coast is clear for an interesting contest for the NFF plumb job by these eminently qualified 11 Nigerians and dozen other notable persons jostling for seats on the Executive Committee.

Three persons, viz current Member of Board, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu; current Member of Board, Senator Obinna Ogba and; Mr Chinedu Okoye will battle for the post of 1st Vice President.

ADVERTISEMENT

outgoing member of board, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ will replace Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau as Chairman of Chairmen, as he was the only one who obtained the form and has been cleared for the position.

Contesting for seats on the Executive Committee from the South East are: Pastor Emeka Inyama (Abia State); Mr. Chikelue Iloenyosi (Anambra State); Mr Karibe Pascal Ojigwe (Abia State); Mr. Jude Benjamin Obikwelu (Anambra State) and; Sir Emmanuel Ochiagha (Imo State).

For North Central are Alhaji Mohammed Alkali (Nasarawa State); Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen (Benue State); Hon. Idris Abdullahi Musa (Kwara State); Mr. Daniel Amokachi (Benue State) and; Mr. Benedict Akwuegbu (Plateau State).

Current Member of Board, Ms Aisha Falode tops the list of candidates from the South South region, with Chief Kenneth Nwaomucha (Delta State); Mr. Gregory Abang (Cross River State); Mr. Roland Abu Omomoh (Edo State); Barr. Poubeni Ogun (Bayelsa State); Mr Jarret Tenebe (Edo State) and; Rt. Hon. Essien Udofot (Akwa Ibom State) also vying for seats from that zone.

Current Member of Board, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi leads the list of contestants for seats from the South West, with Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Ondo State); Mr. Ayodeji Ogunjobi (Osun State); Alhaji Olawale Gafar Liameed (Lagos State); Mr. Afolabi Taiwo Olugbenga (Osun State); Mr. Ayodeji Adegbenro (Ondo State) and Barr. Pelumi Jacob Olajengbesi (Osun State) also in the race.

North East candidates are current Member of Board, Alhaji Babagana Kalli (Borno State); Barr. Sajo Mohammed (Adamawa State) and; Mr. Timothy Henman Magaji (Taraba State)

Current Member of Board, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa (Kano State) is the only candidate from the North West.

The elections will commence after other items on the agenda for the 78th Annual General Assembly have been dealt with. Winners would be sworn in immediately after the elections.